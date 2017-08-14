Did Anonymous hack the Neo-Nazi Daily Stormer website?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Members of the Anonymous hacktivist collective claim that Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer may have faked a claim it had been taken over by hackers. Early Monday morning web hosting service GoDaddy announced it was removing the Daily Stormer, after it published an article viciously insulting the activist killed Saturday after a car hit a group…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion