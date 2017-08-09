Disney ending distribution agreement with Netflix, will launch stand-alone platform
LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. is ending its film distribution agreement with Netflix for new releases in one of the boldest moves a traditional studio has taken against the leading digital platform. The company instead will launch a new Disney-branded direct-to-consumer streaming service in 2019. The decision represents a major shift in strategy for Disney,…
