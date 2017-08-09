Quantcast

Disney sued for allegedly spying on children through apps

International Business Times

09 Aug 2017 at 17:27 ET                   
Disney cast members at movie premiere (Shutterstock)

A class action lawsuit filed last week alleges Disney violated privacy protections laws by collecting personal information from children through a number of mobile apps and games and sharing it with advertisers without parental consent. The lawsuit is directed at Disney and three software developers: Upsight, Unity and Kochava. According to the complaint, those companies developed…

