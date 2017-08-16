Does biology explain why men outnumber women in tech?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Alice H. Eagly, Professor of Psychology; Faculty Fellow Institute for Policy Research; Professor of Management and Organizations, Northwestern University. Who’s missing from this picture? Lawrence Sinclair, CC BY-NC-ND It’s no secret that Silicon Valley employs many more men than women in tech jobs. What’s much harder to agree on is why. The recent anti-diversity memo…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion