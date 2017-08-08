Does H.R. McMaster hold anti-Israel views?
Amid the growing clamor surrounding President Donald Trump’s national security advisor H.R. McMaster and his feud with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a right-wing, pro-Israel group has said it is reviewing the three-star general’s views on the Middle Eastern country. The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) said in a statement to Breitbart.com, which Bannon ran…
