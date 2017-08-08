Quantcast

Does H.R. McMaster hold anti-Israel views?

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 08:32 ET                   
General H.R. McMaster (Photo: Screen capture)

Amid the growing clamor surrounding President Donald Trump’s national security advisor H.R. McMaster and his feud with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a right-wing, pro-Israel group has said it is reviewing the three-star general’s views on the Middle Eastern country. The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) said in a statement to Breitbart.com, which Bannon ran…

