Does Mueller’s grand jury spell trouble for Trump?
Robert Mueller is using every tool at his disposal to investigate alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C., to further the investigation, and the jury has been operational for several weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. President Donald Trump has continually slammed the investigation…
