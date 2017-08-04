Quantcast

Does Mueller’s grand jury spell trouble for Trump?

Newsweek

04 Aug 2017 at 07:24 ET                   
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and President Donald Trump (Photos: Screen capture and AFP)

Robert Mueller is using every tool at his disposal to investigate alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C., to further the investigation, and the jury has been operational for several weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. President Donald Trump has continually slammed the investigation…

