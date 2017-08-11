‘Even Trump is scared by what he’s saying’: Meyers knocks president’s ‘self-hug’ during ‘fire and fury’ threat

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers imitates President Donald Trump 'hugging himself' while threatening "fire and fury" on North Korea (image via screengrab).

On Thursday night’s episode of Late Night, host Seth Meyers offered an analysis of President Donald Trump’s body language while he issued his now-infamous “fire and fury” threat against North Korea.

After playing a clip of the Tuesday press conference where the president first issued the threat, Meyers pointed out Trump’s interesting self-hugging posture.

“Even Trump is scared by what he’s saying,” Meyers quipped. “Look at him, he’s literally hugging himself.”

He went on to joke that the president’s aggressiveness could have been headed off in childhood.

“You know, maybe if someone else had hugged him 65 years ago, we would be here right now,” he said with mock sterness.

Nevertheless, Meyers joked, there’s a silver lining in the threats.

“I, for one, am glad he’s finally scaring himself as much as he’s scaring the rest of us,” he said.

“‘Fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Meyers said in his best Trump voice. “‘Oh, why did the president just say that?!'”

Watch the whole “Closer Look” segment into Trump’s self-hugging below.