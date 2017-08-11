‘Everybody will be dead. There, analyzed’: Twitter rips WSJ’s analysis of post-nuclear war stock market

What the stock market looks like in an 'all-out nuclear war' (Screen capture)

On Friday morning, the Wall Street Journal posted a link on Twitter to a feature detailing analysts’ estimates of how the stock market would respond to an “all-out nuclear war.”

Analysts are trying to work out what happens to markets in the event of an all-out nuclear war https://t.co/hGEOi45G44 — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 11, 2017

Of course, in the event of an “all-out nuclear war,” much of the continental U.S. would become uninhabitable. Whatever was left of civilization would be miles underground, disconnected from other pockets of survivors and probably much more concerned with finding uncontaminated air and water than about how their 401Ks are doing.

Most Twitter users couldn’t believe what they were reading.

