Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Everybody will be dead. There, analyzed’: Twitter rips WSJ’s analysis of post-nuclear war stock market

David Ferguson

11 Aug 2017 at 12:00 ET                   
What the stock market looks like in an 'all-out nuclear war' (Screen capture)

On Friday morning, the Wall Street Journal posted a link on Twitter to a feature detailing analysts’ estimates of how the stock market would respond to an “all-out nuclear war.”

Of course, in the event of an “all-out nuclear war,” much of the continental U.S. would become uninhabitable. Whatever was left of civilization would be miles underground, disconnected from other pockets of survivors and probably much more concerned with finding uncontaminated air and water than about how their 401Ks are doing.

Most Twitter users couldn’t believe what they were reading.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
White cop who gunned down unarmed black man lands new job at sheriff’s office one county over
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+