Everything you need to know about tonight’s brand new episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ on HBO
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Who is ready to indulge in “The Spoils of War?” That is the title of the next episode of Game of Thrones, airing tonight on HBO, and not to alarm you, but we are now halfway through our annual adventures in Westeros. Tonight’s episode is expected to feature more scenes between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion