Ex-GOP Senator says Trump is ‘sick of mind’ and must go

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 07:00 ET                   
Former Sen. Gordon Humphrey (R-NH) addresses the chaos at the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016. (YouTube)

A former Republican senator has suggested that Donald Trump is “sick of mind” and should be removed from office. Gordon Humphrey told New Hampshire lawmakers in a letter that has been widely shared that they should back his bid to dump Trump. In a letter sent to Representative Annie Kuster, Humphrey urges her to back a…

