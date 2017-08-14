Exasperated Jake Tapper wonders why it’s easier for Trump to criticize anyone but ‘these actual Nazis’

CNN's Jake Tapper

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday seemed unable to grasp why Donald Trump, a man who prides himself on “[calling] them as sees them,” can’t seem to call avowed white supremacists “Nazis.”

“That’s how he rolls,” Tapper said of Trump’s “call-‘em-like-I-see ‘em” approach. “Indeed a reel of his public statements and Twitter archive are a gold mine of attacks against those whose behavior of which he disapproves.”

“There’s seemingly no one immune to the president’s ire,” Tapper said. “There are two exceptions of course, Vladimir Putin and it would seem white supremacists. The president seems to struggle when called on to specifically and unequivocally criticize those groups.”

“We’re all left to wonder why did it take so long?” Tapper asked of Trump’s statement Monday finally condemning white supremacy.

Turning to Trump’s prompt criticism of former White House manufacturing council member Ken Frazier, Tapper asked, “Is it easier for President Trump to criticize Ken Frazier than it is to criticize the Klan? Easier for him to attack U.S. intelligence agencies?”

“Why is it easier to suggest U.S. intelligence operatives are behaving like Nazis than to call these actual Nazis ‘Nazis’?” Tapper wondered.

