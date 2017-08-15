Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Explaining North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Newsweek

15 Aug 2017 at 13:47 ET                   
North Korean missiles on parade (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

The exchange of fighting talk between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has put the globe on notice as fears over a military conflict or even a nuclear strike on either side persist. Should a military conflict take place, no matter which side starts it, the U.S. military has a tremendous…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN rejects Trump 2020 campaign ad that says Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon are ‘enemies’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+