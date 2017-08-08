Fairies are to blame for damaged road: Irish lawmaker
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An Irish lawmaker has blamed a damaged road on malicious activity by fairies. Danny Healy-Rae, an independent member of Ireland’s parliament, the Dáil, said that a mysterious dip in the N22 road in Kerry, in the southwest of the country, is related to the presence of fairy forts, the Irish Times reported. “There are numerous fairy…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion