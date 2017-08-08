Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Fairies are to blame for damaged road: Irish lawmaker

Newsweek

08 Aug 2017 at 14:14 ET                   
Fairy(Youtube)

An Irish lawmaker has blamed a damaged road on malicious activity by fairies. Danny Healy-Rae, an independent member of Ireland’s parliament, the Dáil, said that a mysterious dip in the N22 road in Kerry, in the southwest of the country, is related to the presence of fairy forts, the Irish Times reported. “There are numerous fairy…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Two inexperienced bombastic leaders’: Nuclear arms expert sounds alarm on Trump-Kim confrontation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+