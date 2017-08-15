Feds demand information on visitors to anti-Trump website
Web hosting provider DreamHost announced Monday that is is engaged in an ongoing legal battle with the United States Justice Department over its demand to see records of visitors to an anti-Trump website. At the center of the conflict is disruptj20.org, a website run by a group of activists who were attempting to build “the framework…
