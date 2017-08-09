FLASHBACK: Trump in 1999 said he would ‘negotiate like crazy’ with North Korea and ‘get the best deal possible’

Donald Trump in 1999 (Screengrab / NBC)

A far cry from his current promise of bringing “fire and fury” to North Korea if the rogue nation continues to escalate tensions with the United States, Donald Trump in 1999 said he would “negotiate like crazy” with the regime.

Meet the Press on Tuesday tweeted out the vintage Trump video, which features the future President of the United States laying out his relatively level-headed and strategic approach to North Korea.

Asked by Tim Russert about his decision to leave the Republican party and join the Reform party, Trump said his first approach to North Korea would be to “negotiate.”

“I would negotiate like crazy,” Trump promised. “I’d make sure that we tried to get the best deal possible.”

Trump compared conflict with North Korea to a robber in Washington D.C. (“because this doesn’t happen to you, of course, in New York”) coming up to you and putting a gun to your head.

“Wouldn’t you rather know where he’s is coming from before he had the gun in his hand?” Trump asked.

“The biggest problem this world has is nuclear proliferation,” Trump said. That assertion is also a far cry from 2016, when then-candidate Trump suggested it might be “time to change” a decades-old U.S. policy to prevent Japan from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“I hate proliferation,” Trump said during that 2016 town hall. “I hate nuclear more than any.”

Watch the video below, via NBC: