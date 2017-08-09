Florida mom drove with daughter’s dead body for 2 days
A Sunday West Virginia car crash exposed a woman who drove with her dead daughter for two days, according to the Pocahontas Times Monday. Erica Newsome, 37, left Jacksonville on Friday with her 11-year-old daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer. She planned to drive to Buffalo, New York, where Kaye-lea’s father lives. Read: Mom Claims She Killed Daughter To…
