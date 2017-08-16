Florida stripper kills partner, stabs him in eyes and shoves wood down his throat
A Key West, Florida, man died Tuesday after an alleged attack in his home by his male stripper partner, according to Florida Key News. He was allegedly stabbed in both eyes and had a piece of wood shoved down his throat. Mark Brann, 67, had to be airlifted to a Miami trauma center after the attack.…
