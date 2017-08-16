Former presidents Bush rebuke Trump’s neo-Nazi stance
WASHINGTON — The last two Republican presidents — George W. Bush and his father, George H.W. Bush — issued an implicit rebuke of the current president Wednesday, as party elders scrambled to limit the fallout from Donald Trump’s stance on neo-Nazis. “America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms,” read the statement…
