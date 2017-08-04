Former South African paralympian Oscar Pistorius hospitalized for medical examination
Former Paralympic and Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was hospitalized Thursday morning in Pretoria, South Africa, for medical examinations after complaining of chest pain, reports said. Pistorius is currently serving a six-year sentence for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told The Citizen in South Africa: “We can…
