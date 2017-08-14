Former Trump aide says he’ll ‘blow’ McMaster and Drudge ‘the f*ck up’ if Steve Bannon is fired
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Amid increasing talk of Steve Bannon’s perilous position within Donald Trump’s White House, a former aide to the president has said that should Bannon be ousted, he will blow his perceived enemies, namely H.R. McMaster and Matt Drudge, “the fuck up.” Related: Trump Defends McMaster After Alt-Right Attacks From Bannon Allies McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion