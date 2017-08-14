Quantcast

Former Trump aide says he’ll ‘blow’ McMaster and Drudge ‘the f*ck up’ if Steve Bannon is fired

Newsweek

14 Aug 2017 at 12:07 ET                   
Sam Nunberg (Youtube)

Amid increasing talk of Steve Bannon’s perilous position within Donald Trump’s White House, a former aide to the president has said that should Bannon be ousted, he will blow his perceived enemies, namely H.R. McMaster and Matt Drudge, “the fuck up.” Related: Trump Defends McMaster After Alt-Right Attacks From Bannon Allies McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser,…

