Four things the average citizen can do to counter hate after Charlottesville
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Saturday, a white nationalist rally erupted into deadly violence as a car plowed into a crowd. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence, in effect equating neo-Nazis and white supremacists with counter-protesters speaking out against racism. “We have a president who was unable to find moral clarity in the days after…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion