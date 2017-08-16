Fox guests reduced to tears over ‘morally bankrupt’ Trump: ‘Good people don’t pal around with Nazis’

David Ferguson 16 Aug 2017 at 09:37 ET

On Wednesday morning’s edition of “Fox & Friends,” two guests got emotional over President Donald Trump’s refusal to disavow Nazis and white supremacists.

Democratic strategist Wendy Osefo and Republican political analyst Gianno Caldwell were asked by anchor Abby Huntsman how they feel as Americans of color in the wake of Trump’s unhinged press conference on Tuesday in which he said there are “good people” on both sides of the Nazism debate.

The death of Heather Heyer and the brutal beating of Deandre Harris, 20, Osefo said, are not talking points.

“This is about hatred,” she said. “This is about white supremacy.”

As a mother of two boys, she said, she watched the hatred and violence unfolding in Charlottesville with alarm and horror.

“There are good people on both sides of this debate,” said Huntsman. “Keeping those statues up, people that I’ve talked to say this is about history. How do we move forward, how do we learn from those mistakes if we just tear everything down?”

“I come today with a very heavy heart,” Caldwell said. “Last night, I couldn’t sleep at all, because Pres. Trump, our president, has literally betrayed the conscience of our country. The very moral fabric in which we’ve made progress when it comes to race relations in America. Our president has failed us.”

With regards to their being “good people” on either side of the debate, Caldwell said, “Mr. President, good people don’t pal around with Nazis and white supremacists.”

“This has become very troubling,” he said, “and for anyone to come on any network and defend what President Trump did and said at that press conference yesterday is completely lost in the potential to be morally bankrupt.”

Both guests shed tears as they spoke about the sense of betrayal they feel in seeing the commander in chief embrace an ideology that classifies them as less than human.

