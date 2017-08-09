France vehicle attack: Car plows into soldiers in Paris
A driver wounded six French soldiers in the northwest Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret Wednesday morning in what has been called a “deliberate act” after the car targeted the troops who were on an anti-terror patrol. France’s BMFTV reported the soldiers were run down after leaving their barracks at 8:15 a.m. local time (2:15 a.m. Eastern time)…
