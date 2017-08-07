French Minister: Hundreds of jihadis have returned home
Hundreds of jihadi militants have returned to France from Iraq and Syria, France’s interior minister said on Sunday. In an interview with French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, Gerard Collomb said that an estimated 271 radical Islamists who fought for militant groups have returned from war zones after being members of the Islamic State militant group…
