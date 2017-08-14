‘Game of Thrones’ drops huge Jon Snow revelation
This story contains spoilers about the latest episode of Game of Thrones, “Eastwatch.” If you don’t want plotlines spoiled, click away now. Jon Snow is no bastard after all. Sunday’s Game of Thrones innocuously inserted a huge revelation during an off-the-cuff exchange between Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) that pretty much changes everything…
