‘Game of Thrones’ in Russia: The real life house crests

With the latest season of Game of Thrones captivating global audiences on a weekly basis, diehard fans are scouring the source material for any hidden symbolism that portends the series’ next dramatic turn. In a non-canon twist around the fantasy franchise’s distinct heraldry, fans are now unveiling clandestine links between the noble house crests of Westeros…