‘Get over it’: Alabama GOP rep tells voters concerned about Trump to suck it up

While the rest of the country responds to news that special counsel Robert Mueller is convening grand juries, one Alabama Republican congressman is trying to get his constituents to turn the other cheek.

According to Alabama.com, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) had a simple message for voters worried about the outpouring of scandal from President Donald Trump’s White House — “get over it.”

When constituent David McLean brought up his concerns about Trump and compared the president’s behavior to the professionalism he witnessed while serving as an Army chaplain for decades, Bryne chose to bring up Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton last fall.

“Both of those candidates had imperfections,” Byrne said at the Thursday night town hall meeting in Gulf Shores, Alabama. “That election is over. He’s the president and he’ll be the president the next 3-1/2 years. In the meantime, we have to run the country.”

“It has nothing to do with the election,” McLean said.

“I think it does,” Byrne responded. “I’ve been on the losing end of elections before. You know what, I got over it. America has to get over it.”

He went on to invoke a line used recently by White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders — that voters knew what they were getting when they voted for Trump.

“He’s no different than the person people voted for,” Byrne said. “I think if you go to the vast majority of the people who voted for him, they still strongly support him. My job is to work with the president and try and make sure we get his and our agenda through.”