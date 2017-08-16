Global deaths caused by militant attacks fall one-fifth
The total number of global deaths connected to extremist attacks fell 20 percent in the first six months of 2017 compared to the previous six months, according to new research. IHS Markit, a London-based defense consultancy, said that between January and June 2017, non-state armed groups caused a total of 10,352 civilian deaths. This is compared…
