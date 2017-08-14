Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Goldfish make alcohol to survive the winter without oxygen

ZME Science

14 Aug 2017 at 08:46 ET                   
Goldfish (Youtube)

Goldfish are some of the most resistant fish out there; that’s why they make good pets. They can survive in a bowl and almost any pond of fresh water. They can also survive the winter with no oxygen. Most vertebrates die after a few minutes without oxygen, our bodies need it to survive. However, goldfish and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: CNN panel goes off the rails as Trump backer tells Symone Sanders to ‘shut up’ during racism discussion
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+