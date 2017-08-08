Google anti-diversity manifesto author identified — and then fired
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Google Anti-Diversity Manifesto Author Identified And Fired
The author of a 10-page anti-diversity manifesto, titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” has been fired from the company as of Monday evening, according to Bloomberg. The ex-Google software engineer has been named as James Damore by Motherboard, who originally broke the story Saturday. The 3,330-word document has prompted comment from Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, who has…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion