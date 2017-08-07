Google workers criticize employee’s memo on diversity
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Several current and former Google employees are publicly criticizing an employee-written memo that suggested the lower numbers of women in the tech industry are due to biological differences. The memo, which tech news site Recode published in full, is titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber.” The memo says the Mountain View, Calif., tech giant’s “political bias has…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion