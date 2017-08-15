GOP activists scold Republicans for criticizing Trump over Charlottesville
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — The Republican base is fiercely defending Donald Trump’s response to a violent white nationalist rally, arguing that the president’s dayslong refusal to explicitly condemn white supremacists and neo-Nazis is a matter of splitting hairs. Trump has faced enormous backlash from his own party’s leaders for being slow to condemn the neo-Nazis and white-power groups…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion