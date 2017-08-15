Quantcast

Guam accidentally broadcasts alert amid missile crisis

15 Aug 2017 at 13:29 ET                   
Two radio stations in the U.S.-controlled Guam accidentally broadcast an emergency warning to listeners Tuesday, causing fear among some residents at a time when nuclear-armed North Korea has threatened to strike the tiny Pacific island territory. Shortly after midnight in Guam, local radio stations KTWG and KSTO suddenly sent out an unspecified “civil danger warning” effective…

