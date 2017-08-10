Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Half of GOP thinks Trump should postpone 2020 election

Newsweek

10 Aug 2017 at 11:17 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump has long asserted that he actually won the popular vote in the 2016 election because of voter fraud, despite failing to provide any proof of the wild claim that greatly challenges the country’s election infrastructure. Turns out proof isn’t necessary. Slightly more than half of Republicans not only believe Trump’s unproven voter fraud…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Thank god for that evidence’: Vikings fan acquitted after video shows cops lied about violent arrest
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+