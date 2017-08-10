Half of GOP thinks Trump should postpone 2020 election
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has long asserted that he actually won the popular vote in the 2016 election because of voter fraud, despite failing to provide any proof of the wild claim that greatly challenges the country’s election infrastructure. Turns out proof isn’t necessary. Slightly more than half of Republicans not only believe Trump’s unproven voter fraud…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion