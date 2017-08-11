‘He can’t locate it on a map!’: Internet loses it after Trump threatens military response to Venezuela

During another impromptu press conference in New Jersey today, President Donald Trump was asked if the United States was going to war with North Korea. Given his violent language, detailed threats and promises that he would “take action,” one would assume he would have an answer on next steps. He did not.

When asked about whether US was going to war, Trump answered, “I think you know the answer to that.”

To make matters worse, when he was asked about the situation in Venezuela, he indicated he was ready for yet another war.

“I’m not going to rule out a military option” for Venezuela, Trump explained. “Venezuela is not very far away.”

The Internet immediately lit up with both fear and criticism of being over extended down to Trump not even having far too much geographical ineptitude to war with the South American country. CNN pundit and Republican strategist Ana Navarro blasted the president, noting, “In case you’ve been away from TV for the last 30 minutes, Trump now has us at brink of war with North Korea AND Venezuela. Have a nice weekend.”

In case you've been away from tv for the last 30 minutes, Trump now has us at brink of war w/North Korea AND Venezuela. Have a nice weekend. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 11, 2017

A good way to bolster a Latin American dictator now destroying his country's democracy is to threaten a US invasion. #Venezuela — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 11, 2017

