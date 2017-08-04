Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘He is a Muslim traitor!’: Racists seethe after Fox & Friends wishes Obama happy birthday

Brad Reed

04 Aug 2017 at 09:22 ET                   
President Barack Obama laughs during a meeting in the Oval Office, Jan. 24, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Friday is former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday, and even the official Twitter handle of Fox & Friends sent him good wishes.

“Happy 56th birthday to former President Barack Obama!” Fox & Friends wrote.

Despite this friendly gesture, however, many Fox & Friends followers angrily lashed out at the show for saying something kind about the former president — in fact, many of them took the opportunity to hurl racist insults at Obama by calling him a “Muslim.”

Read some of the top reactions below.

 

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 5 simple questions that Donald Trump probably can’t answer
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+