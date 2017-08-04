‘He is a Muslim traitor!’: Racists seethe after Fox & Friends wishes Obama happy birthday

President Barack Obama laughs during a meeting in the Oval Office, Jan. 24, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Friday is former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday, and even the official Twitter handle of Fox & Friends sent him good wishes.

“Happy 56th birthday to former President Barack Obama!” Fox & Friends wrote.

Happy 56th birthday to former President Barack Obama! pic.twitter.com/ubTqSfldQB — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 4, 2017

Despite this friendly gesture, however, many Fox & Friends followers angrily lashed out at the show for saying something kind about the former president — in fact, many of them took the opportunity to hurl racist insults at Obama by calling him a “Muslim.”

Read some of the top reactions below.

He certainly has! The legacy? Ran us into the dirt, divided us, increased racial tensions, founded ISIS and BLM’s. Made off w/ a bundle. — Hank Morrison (@HenryMorrison) August 4, 2017

Why bother with this Guy. He has caused more damage to the U.S.than anyone in recent history. He is a Muslim traitor.Do not waste our time — Dixie Dog (@roger_duggins) August 4, 2017

Send the card to Kenya, maybe? 😂 — Jann Miller (@jannmiller808) August 4, 2017

On this day 55 years ago you were born in a place called Hawaii, Kenya! We hope to never see you again SOB — Liberals=Losers 🇺🇸 (@freedom_winner) August 4, 2017

Happy B Day Dindu!!! pic.twitter.com/R7LV1RtQqg — General Kek (@kek_warrior) August 4, 2017