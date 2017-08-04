‘He is a Muslim traitor!’: Racists seethe after Fox & Friends wishes Obama happy birthday
Friday is former President Barack Obama’s 56th birthday, and even the official Twitter handle of Fox & Friends sent him good wishes.
“Happy 56th birthday to former President Barack Obama!” Fox & Friends wrote.
Happy 56th birthday to former President Barack Obama! pic.twitter.com/ubTqSfldQB
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 4, 2017
Despite this friendly gesture, however, many Fox & Friends followers angrily lashed out at the show for saying something kind about the former president — in fact, many of them took the opportunity to hurl racist insults at Obama by calling him a “Muslim.”
Read some of the top reactions below.
He certainly has! The legacy? Ran us into the dirt, divided us, increased racial tensions, founded ISIS and BLM’s. Made off w/ a bundle.
— Hank Morrison (@HenryMorrison) August 4, 2017
Why bother with this Guy. He has caused more damage to the U.S.than anyone in recent history. He is a Muslim traitor.Do not waste our time
— Dixie Dog (@roger_duggins) August 4, 2017
Happy birthday, Barry. #Fraud pic.twitter.com/CeVG7NxHUp
— JL31🇺🇸 (@2000heynow) August 4, 2017
— Shady Grady (@shadygrady60) August 4, 2017
Send the card to Kenya, maybe? 😂
— Jann Miller (@jannmiller808) August 4, 2017
On this day 55 years ago you were born in a place called Hawaii, Kenya! We hope to never see you again SOB
— Liberals=Losers 🇺🇸 (@freedom_winner) August 4, 2017
Happy B Day Dindu!!! pic.twitter.com/R7LV1RtQqg
— General Kek (@kek_warrior) August 4, 2017
Fuck Hussein!
— Hose B (@fuste1664) August 4, 2017