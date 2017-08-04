‘He needs a vacation’: Bill O’Reilly laments poor Trump hasn’t vacationed in 30 years and ‘isn’t into water sports’

Bill O'Reilly, Fox News screengrab

President Donald Trump has spent more time on vacation in seven months than President Barack Obama did during all eight years in office, but right-wing broadcaster Bill O’Reilly says that isn’t enough time.

“He needs a vacation,” O’Reilly says in a short video message.

“Now I’ve know the man for 30 years, I’ve never seen him take a vacation,” O’Reilly claimed.

O’Reilly was fired from Fox News in April following sexual harassment revelations.

The conservative former TV host said golf was Trump’s “big relaxation deal” and that the Commander in Chief likes to eat and talk.

O’Reilly also said Trump isn’t a traveler and claimed Trump isn’t into water sports.

“He’s not a vacation kind of guy, he needs one,” O’Reilly said.

“Play a lot of golf Mr. President, or whatever,” O’Reilly counseled. “You need to get away form this.”

Trump has spent 22% of the days he’s been in office at golf courses he owns.

Watch O’Reilly make the argument for Trump golfing even more: