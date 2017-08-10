‘He wakes up every morning and picks a fight’: Ana Navarro rips Trump’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats

Ana Navarro --screengrab

First President Donald Trump boasts that North Korea will suffer from U.S. “fire and fury.” Then, his bombastic comments were dialed back by Rex Tillerson and John Kelly.

Ana Navarro isn’t surprised they aren’t on the same page.

“It’s uncoordinated… it’s irresponsible,” Navarro said on New Day. “I have a hard time believing this was well thought out or strategic.”

Navarro then added it’s not just North Korea Trump is a threatening.

“You realize [the president] wakes up every morning and picks a fight.”

Watch the entire video here: