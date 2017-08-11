Quantcast

‘He will regret it fast’: Trump triples down on Kim Jong-un threat

Elizabeth Preza

11 Aug 2017 at 15:49 ET                   
President Donald Trump (DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

Donald Trump on Friday ramped up his rhetoric with North Korea, which has been escalating since the president this week promised “fire and fury” if the rogue regime continues to threaten the United States.

That warning was immediately dismissed by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who is reportedly mulling a plan to launch four missiles into the water around Guam. Friday, Trump told reporters the North Korean leader “will not get away with what he’s doing.”

“If he utters one threat, in the form of an overt threat…or if he does anything with respect to Guam, he will truly regret it,” Trump warned, adding he hopes Kim “fully understands the gravity of what I said.”

