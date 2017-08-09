Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Health insurance exchanges are on shaky ground — here is how to stabilize them

STAT

09 Aug 2017 at 00:41 ET                   
Insurance advisors help people sign up for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, on February 5, 2015 in Miami, Florida (AFP Photo/Joe Raedle)

Health insurance exchanges are on shaky ground. Here’s how to stabilize them

At least for now, the Affordable Care Act is here to stay. This means that the health insurance exchanges – which make it possible for people who do not get health insurance through work or government programs to buy it – will continue to function. Right now they are on shaky ground. There are three ways…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
America no longer sees Kim Jong Un as a joke
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+