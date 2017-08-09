Here is how the biggest dinosaur got so big
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
How the Biggest Dinosaur Got So Big
The biggest dinosaur to ever live was discovered in Argentina in 2013. Now, scientists have officially named the 70-ton, 120-foot-long species Patagotitan mayorum, and have discovered it belonged to a group of extra-large titanosaurs that lived around 100 million years ago. P. mayorum was discovered by a shepherd on the La Flecha Farm in the Chubut…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion