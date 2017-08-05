Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here is why Detroit exploded in the summer of 1967

The Conversation

05 Aug 2017 at 14:53 ET                   
Image Courtesy of the Detroit Free Press Image Ownership: Public Domain

Why Detroit exploded in the summer of 1967

By Jeffrey Horner, Senior Lecturer of Urban Studies, Wayne State University. A National Guardsman stands at a Detroit intersection during the summer riots of 1967. AP Photo/David Stephenson When most people see the movie “Detroit,” it’ll likely be their first encounter with the events of July 1967, when a routine bust of an after-hours drinking establishment…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
General Kelly’s toughest job? Controlling Donald Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+