Here’s why Jeff Sessions’s leak probe press conference was misleading
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Another day, another Donald Trump show. The president was absent from the elaborate press conference that Attorney General Jeff sessions held at the Justice Department on Friday to showcase the administration’s intent to crack down on leaks. But his looming presence was palpable.The president reportedly often watches and critiques the TV performance of his officials. “This…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion