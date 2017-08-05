Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s why Jeff Sessions’s leak probe press conference was misleading

Newsweek

04 Aug 2017 at 21:30 ET                   
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Photo By: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

Another day, another Donald Trump show. The president was absent from the elaborate press conference that Attorney General Jeff sessions held at the Justice Department on Friday to showcase the administration’s intent to crack down on leaks. But his looming presence was palpable.The president reportedly often watches and critiques the TV performance of his officials. “This…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Marine Corps officer sues woman he met on Tinder for saying online he likes to ‘rape fat chicks’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+