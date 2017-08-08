Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
‘He’s narrating a video game’: Internet panics over Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ promise to N. Korea
08 Aug 2017 at 16:34 ET
Immediately after President Donald Trump promised “fire and fury” to North Korea if they threaten the United States, Twitter lost it.

“Can a Twitter war with a juvenile dictator-madman lead to a nuclear holocaust?” Huffington Post editor Howard Fineman tweeted. 

“The world has seen plenty of fire and fury,” Politico’s Tim Alberta said, “between 60 and 80 million people died because of WWII. 100k+ from nuke bombs. Scary high bar.”

Check out some of the scariest (and most hilarious) responses below.

