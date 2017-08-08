‘He’s narrating a video game’: Internet panics over Trump’s ‘fire and fury’ promise to N. Korea

Noor Al-Sibai 08 Aug 2017 at 16:34 ET

Immediately after President Donald Trump promised “fire and fury” to North Korea if they threaten the United States, Twitter lost it.

“Can a Twitter war with a juvenile dictator-madman lead to a nuclear holocaust?” Huffington Post editor Howard Fineman tweeted.

“The world has seen plenty of fire and fury,” Politico’s Tim Alberta said, “between 60 and 80 million people died because of WWII. 100k+ from nuke bombs. Scary high bar.”

Check out some of the scariest (and most hilarious) responses below.

Fire and fury > strategic patience — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 8, 2017

Fire and fury? Trump is out here sounding like he's narrating a video game. Can we substitute an adult prez in times of nuclear threats? — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 8, 2017

When i first saw this I thought Kim Jong Un said it – but no: Trump threatens North Korea with "fire and fury" https://t.co/uPVeebgaDs — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) August 8, 2017

Add Fire and Fury to the list of "this would be funny if it weren't so terrifying" president Trump comments. — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 8, 2017

I saw Fire and Fury open for Nuclear Winter in ‘89 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 8, 2017

A Song of Fire and Fury — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 8, 2017

The workd saw fire and fury at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We never need to revisit that horror on anyone. — geokaren (@geokaren) August 8, 2017

"fire and fury" from little man trying to prove its not small = millions in danger — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 8, 2017

The two most aggressive Trump moves on foreign policy — Syria missiles & threat of "fire and fury" — have come at his vacation homes. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 8, 2017

I said "fire and fury" once, but I think maybe they didn't catch it, so I'll say it again and add AND FRANKLY POWERpic.twitter.com/5iX8EqOqES — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) August 8, 2017

Trump's "fire and fury" comment is oddly similar to one by President Ryan in Tom Clancy's Executive Orders. Speechwriter has a thesaurus? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 8, 2017

It is a tale, told by an idiot. Full of fire and fury, signifying nothing. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 8, 2017

Surely some one of Trump's nut job genius advisors said say "fire and fury" (you can tell he was briefed to say it)…foolhardy. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 8, 2017

As President Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury," I wondered… what if my heart wasn't the only thing that was nuclear? pic.twitter.com/eOq1fO80qw — Jon (@prasejeebus) August 8, 2017

So the Orange Monster is going to get us blown to hell. I guess I won't need to worry about my credit card bill then?https://t.co/Cp3Ax3pSP9 — Lorna Simes (@LornaSimes) August 8, 2017

Nuclear war. Fire and fury. This is fine. Everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/Z5YErV3ahz — Millennial Politics (@MillenPolitics) August 8, 2017

He's got the fire and the fury

At his command

Well you don't have to worry

If you hold on to Jesus hand https://t.co/wfU7zozlPL pic.twitter.com/rDNpml8wGZ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 8, 2017

The world has seen fire and fury. pic.twitter.com/VVsoRkKuFG — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 8, 2017

CUT TO GEORGE RR MARTIN AT HIS DESK

"Fire and Fury. The perfect title for the final chapter."

MARTIN TURNS ON HIS TV

"Oh. Damn it." pic.twitter.com/lcuP4KoyTH — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 8, 2017

Did the orange turd just threaten North Korea with fire and fury? This is chilling at it's very core😱 pic.twitter.com/odDOfnejJC — Bonnie Zresistor❄ (@Creampuffgal) August 8, 2017

Fire and fury! Hell and brimstone! For heavens sake republicans, someone lock up the football! @POTUS is a lunatic. #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/2cVzp79OmW — Cara Crane (@HutchisonCrane) August 8, 2017