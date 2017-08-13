Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Hillary Clinton condemns white supremacist violence in Charlottesville

Newsweek

12 Aug 2017 at 23:30 ET                   
US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump participate in a town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 9, 2016 (AFP Photo/Rick Wilking)

Following a white nationalists rally that turned violent on Saturday in Charlottesville, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton issued a statement on Twitter condemning white supremacists for inciting violence that may have led to the death of one person. In a string of tweets, Clinton expressed empathy for residents of the Virginia town, home of the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WHOA! Republican pundit loses his sh*t when ex-Obama adviser says Trump aides are ‘actual Nazis’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+