Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Hillary Clinton’s turned to religion after her defeat

Newsweek

12 Aug 2017 at 10:19 ET                   
Hillary Clinton speaks at the first presidential debate on September 26 (Screenshot)

After Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump last November, she went hiking—and she also turned to religion. That included getting a pep talk from her pastor. The Reverend Bill Shillady revealed this week that he sent an email to Clinton the morning after the election, and it talked about Good Friday, the day…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Colbert trashes Trump’s need for daily folder full of ‘f*cking positive news’ to escape the ‘frowny farm’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+