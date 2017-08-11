Quantcast

Honeymoon couple raped and stole sodas naked and tried to abduct a UM student, Miami cops say

Miami Herald

11 Aug 2017 at 17:16 ET                   
Timothy Lowe and Rashada Hurley(Mughshots)

MIAMI — Last month as a Georgia couple on their honeymoon went on a bizarre crime spree — kidnapping and raping a woman, police said, and stealing sodas in the buff — they narrowly missed abducting another target: a University of Miami student living in aN apartment downtown. The 20-year-old woman told police she was headed…

