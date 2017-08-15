How do jets from supermassive black holes lose energy?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Black holes are objects in space whose gravitational pull is so strong that even light is unable to escape, but despite that, there is some amount of radiation that actually goes outward from black holes. Highly energetic jets traveling at near the speed of light, called active galactic nuclei (AGN) jets, take energy from that radiation…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion