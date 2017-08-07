Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

How many officers have been killed in 2017?

Newsweek

07 Aug 2017 at 14:46 ET                   
Gary Michael. (kctv5.com)

A Missouri cop who was shot and killed recently became the 28th officer to die in a firearms-related incident in 2017. The officer, 37-year-old Gary Michael, was conducting a routine traffic stop when the driver exited his vehicle and started firing off rounds of bullets, according to a report by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The officer…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
He thought Trump would help his Florida business thrive — now he’s facing deportation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+