How surgery may affect older adults’ brains
It’s common for older adults to be confused after surgery, but a new study says it may be an early warning sign of an oncoming serious mental disorder. In the study, published in British Journal of Anaesthesia, researchers found that patients who experienced postoperative delirium were three times more likely to suffer from lifelong cognitive impairment…
